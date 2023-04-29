Home » Controversy over Lu Shaye’s remarks, China-Uzbekistan phone call, Hong Kong’s national security law incident and more important stories this week – BBC News 中文
World

by admin
Unlike the West, Beijing has tried to appear neutral on the issue of Russian incursions. But it has never hidden its close ties to Moscow, nor has it condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the week of the end of April 2023, China‘s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine once again attracted the attention of the international community.

Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, raised the “challenge of sovereignty theory” when talking about Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, which caused dissatisfaction in many countries. While China‘s foreign ministry tried to cool down, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.

Incidents about China‘s “Hong Kong National Security Law” have also sprung up this week: it is believed to be the first case since the promulgation of the law that a Hong Kong citizen was arrested by the national security police for speaking overseas, which aroused the attention of Japanese public opinion. At the same time, the original Pro-democracy trade union cadres are believed to have given up on applying for a May Day parade permit after being interviewed by the national security police, and suffered emotional breakdowns.

In the past week, BBC Chinese and above news content has attracted the attention of readers. If you missed them, we’ll take you through them all.

