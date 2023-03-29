Listen to the audio version of the article

Controversy over the president of the EU Council, Charles Michel. According to the online newspaper Politicowould have used private jets for about 72 trips, 64% of those made between the start of his mandate, in 2019, and December 2022.

Also to reach Glasgow, on the occasion of the 2021 COP26 World Climate Conference, Michel would have used a private jet. And he would have done the same at the next UN climate conference in Egypt last November. On that occasion, the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was also on board with him.

Michel would have traveled aboard commercial aircraft on only 18 of the 112 missions carried out in the period under review.

The controversy over the use of private jets to participate in summits and conferences by heads of state and government, representatives of international institutions and managers is recurring.

How much does a jet pollute

According to Transport & Environment, an NGO that deals with energy transition, a private jet can emit two tons of carbon dioxide per hour. This means that on the return flights to Sharm El-Sheikh, where Cop27 was held, the jet on which Michel and von der Leyen were traveling may have emitted around 20 tonnes of CO2: on average, an EU citizen “generates ” about 7 tons of CO2 over the course of a year.