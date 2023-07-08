Title: United States‘ Decision to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Faces International Backlash

Date: July 8th, 2022

The United States‘ recent announcement to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine has sparked criticism and drawn concerns from various international quarters. Cluster bombs are known for their indiscriminate and wide-ranging destructive capabilities, posing serious risks to civilian populations. The move, denounced by the United Nations, Germany, Russia, and Democrat lawmakers within the US Congress, has been labeled as a “terrible mistake” by prominent figures.

Cluster bombs, due to their composition and detonation mechanisms, have the potential to cause significant harm to innocent civilians. On July 7th, US National Security Advisor Sullivan declared that the US would provide Ukraine with a foreign aid package worth $800 million, which includes the provision of cluster bombs.

Reuters reports that cluster bombs scatter small bomblets over a vast area, resulting in the indiscriminate killing of targets. As a consequence, innocent civilians are at high risk of being caught in the path of destruction. Additionally, the high dud rate of these bombs means that unexploded ordnance remains a danger to local populations even after the conflict has ceased, lingering for decades.

Numerous parties have voiced their opposition to the United States‘ decision. The UN Secretary-General, Guterres, expressed his discontent, asserting his opposition to the use of cluster bombs. Similarly, Germany, identified as an “ally of the United States,” also opposed the delivery of these weapons to Ukraine, according to German Foreign Minister Berberke.

The decision has also drawn fierce criticism from Democrats within the US Congress, with nearly 20 lawmakers expressing their disappointment. Representative McCollum, a prominent member of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, condemned the Biden administration’s move, deeming it unnecessary and a “terrible mistake.” McCollum further remarked on the long-lasting consequences of cluster bombs, stating that their usage would inflict pain, death, and costly cleanup efforts for generations to come.

Chairman Karasin of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council reinforced the growing concerns surrounding this decision. He urged the international community to respond adequately, emphasizing the escalating unease caused by this bold move.

With the opposition growing and the international community voicing their concerns, the United States‘ provision of cluster bombs to Ukraine is likely to face growing scrutiny and debate in the days to come.

