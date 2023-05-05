Conversation between Guardiola and Fernandinho | Sports

A video of a conversation in Pep Guardiola’s office with one of the Manchester City legends has surfaced.

Source: Twitter/CAPTT

Legendarni brazilian as Fernandinjo (38) played as many as nine years for Manchester City, from 2013 to 2022 he became a club legend and played as many as 383 games. On farewell last yearhe asked for a meeting with the manager Pepom Guardiolom and that conversation was leaked on the Internet as a clip of a documentary film about that championship season of the “Citizens”.

The former Shakhtar player, who now plays for Atlético Parainense, returned to Brazil last summer without compensation, after paying the “citizens” every cent since they bought him in 2013 for 40 million euros from the Ukrainians. In England, he won as many as five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the most important of all is that in his late playing years at the “Ittihad” he fell in love with football again, playing under Guardiola. He admitted this to him in an emotional conversation, at the end of six years of cooperation. This is how their dialogue went:

“Thank you for everything. It was a great pleasure,” said the football player at his farewell.

“It was for us, too,” replied Guardiola, placing both hands on the bottle and looking thoughtfully away, with a slight smile.

“You don’t understand how much I’ve learned during this time. I’m going to tell you something I haven’t told anyone. You made me fall in love with football again.”

“Did you get tired of him?” Pep asked him.

“Yes, I did. I was tired. I learned to play in a different way, but I realized that football is much simpler than what anyone says. People will say that football is complex, that it is this, that it is that, but it is not”

“At the end of the day, this message will become a culture, which will be passed down from fathers to children, from grandparents to parents as well, just as it was from Cruyff to me. And from other coaches, too, but mostly from Cruyff. He opened my eyes as a coach. I use the knowledge I learned from him. And when you and the other guys become coaches, then you will be able to do something similar,” said the Spaniard.

“I will carry many of these things with me for the rest of my life. And I will try to apply that message, so others can learn from it, too,” the Brazilian replied.

“Do you want to be a coach?” Guardiola asked him.

“I’ll think about it, but I don’t feel like it’s the right decision at this point.”

“When you go home, when you rest a bit, you’ll think – ‘Um, maybe,'” Pep explained to him.

“It will depend on how things go, how I do, how I feel… At this moment, I don’t feel it’s good. Now I just want to lie on the beach, with my family, at home.. .”

“Do you want to play for a few more years?” Pep asked him.

“Theoretically, two more years until I turn 39. How old were you when you retired?”

“At 35,” Guardiola answered him. “And to be honest, the last three were forced. I should have retired at 31. If you still enjoy playing, don’t stop. You’re doing the right thing. Because once you stop playing, there’s no going back. You have to get out of as much as you can. There will come a moment when you will say to yourself ‘Enough is enough.’ I knew for 26 years that I was going to be a coach. I’ll see you in Brazil and we’ll talk about this.”

“I don’t know where they are on the golf course…”

“Don’t worry about it,” Guardiola laughed before their embrace.

He is dominating in the position of defensive midfielder this season in City Spaniard Rodri (26), who has the most minutes in the team and justifies it from match to match. Fernandinho has a true heir who plays at the same high level in midfield as he did in his prime and it will be interesting to see the Brazilian’s footballing philosophy if and when he decides to coach one day.