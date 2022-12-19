On the night in Rasht, a few hundred demonstrators kept the flame of the movement burning, which for three months has been calling for a radical change towards democracy in Iran. They gather in the dark, sing “freedom”, and the same happens in Karaj and in the Ekbatan neighborhood on the outskirts of Tehran. close to Tehran metro. They are gatherings of a few people, clandestine, after a wave of brutal repression: yesterday was the first of a three-day strike called to resist the hard hand of the Iranian authorities who are trying to bend the protests with arrests, bullets, death sentences.