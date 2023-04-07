Coolio, the famous Grammy-winning American rapper, died six months ago, but the cause of his death was revealed on Thursday by the artist’s manager himself. Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died at the age of 59 of a fentanyl overdose, Reuters reports citing the rapper’s agent.

Coolio was found dead at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. Jarez Posey, Coolio’s manager, said the artist’s family was notified Thursday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office that the musician died of a fentanyl overdose.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, making it the most dangerous drug threat facing the US. It only takes two milligrams for a lethal dose.

Photo source: billboard