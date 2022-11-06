The past eight years have been the hottest ever. It can be read in the United Nations annual climate report that talks about the global climate crisis and states that it is more than close to exceeding the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees centigrade. The report, presented on the occasion of the first day of COP27 which opened in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, was drawn up by the World Meteorological Organization. And it highlights how record levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are driving sea level and melting glaciers to new highs by increasing extreme climatic phenomena from Pakistan to Puerto Rico. “Our planet is on track to reach tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “Emissions continue to grow at record levels,” he added, explaining that “we must move from turning points to turning points for hope.” The World Meteorological Organization estimates that the global average temperature in 2022 will be approximately 1.15 ° C above the pre-industrial average (1850-1900). This means that, every year since 2016, it has been one of the hottest on record.

In particular, the report highlights that carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are at record levels in the atmosphere as emissions continue. The annual increase in methane, a potent greenhouse gas, was the highest ever recorded. Furthermore, the sea level is now rising twice as fast as it was 30 years ago and the oceans are warmer than ever. In 2022 the record for the melting of glaciers in the Alps was then exceeded, where an average loss of 4 meters in height was recorded. For the first time this year, rain, and not snow, was recorded on the summit of the Greenland ice sheet, which is located at an altitude of 3,200 meters. In addition, the Antarctic sea ice area has dropped to its lowest level on record, nearly one million square kilometers below average.

Focus on Italy

One of the countries most affected by the rise in temperatures is Italy. 2022 in Italy is classified as the hottest year ever with a temperature in the first ten months even higher by +1.07 degrees compared to the historical average. The data on rainfall also suffers, reduced by more than a third. This is what emerges from the analysis of Coldiretti on the occasion of COP 27 in Egypt based on Isac Cnr data, which has been carrying out surveys in Italy since 1800. The climatic anomaly compared to the average – underlines Coldiretti – was more evident in the north ( +1.41 degrees) with respect to the center (+1.01 degrees) and to the south (+0.85 degrees), confirming the ongoing climate changes. The rise in temperatures was accompanied by the explosion of extreme events in 2022 with an average of more than 9 per day on the Peninsula amid droughts, water bombs, storms, windstorms, tornadoes and violent hailstorms, according to the Coldiretti elaborations on ESWD data, which have caused damage in national agriculture – underlines Coldiretti – for a value that already exceeds 6 billion euros since the beginning of the year, equal to 10% of national production.

The overheating trend is therefore evident in Italy where the ranking of the hottest years in the last two centuries is concentrated in the last decade and includes in order – specifies Coldiretti – 2018, 2015, 2014, 2019 and 2020. . Climate change was accompanied by an evident tendency towards tropicalization which – continues Coldiretti – manifests itself with a higher frequency of violent events, seasonal delays, short and intense rainfall and the rapid transition from the sun to bad weather, with significant temperature changes. . “Agriculture is the economic activity that more than any other experiences the consequences of climate change on a daily basis, but it is also the sector most committed to combating them by promoting the rational use of water, technological innovation to reduce the impact environment, the circular economy with the production of renewable energies such as biogas and biomethane and the development of photovoltaics on roofs without the consumption of fertile land “said the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in underlining that” Italian agriculture has become the greener in Europe but in the face of expensive energy it is necessary to intervene as soon as possible to save stables and companies and invest with structural interventions to look to the future, from the storage basins for the water that the countryside needs to agriculture 4.0 “.