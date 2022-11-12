SHARM EL-SHEIKH – Sorry, Joe Biden, for the past of America’s climate emergency denier, which came out of the Paris Accords in the Trump era, and tries to fix it by stepping on the accelerator of good intentions. He wants to bring “the United States back to the center, as a reliable global leader in the climate battle” and promises investment and commitment to even the most vulnerable and crisis-hit countries.
That
