Cop27, Biden: «I apologize for the US withdrawal from the climate agreements. Now ambitious goals "

Cop27, Biden: «I apologize for the US withdrawal from the climate agreements. Now ambitious goals "

“Fighting climate change is imperative.” American President Joe Biden speaks at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el Sheikh and criticizes the past linked to the Trump administration: «I apologize – said Biden – for the US withdrawal from the climate agreements. But now we have more ambitious goals ».

The American president also thanked the US special envoy, John Kerry for the work done. «The climate crisis – he said – concerns human, economic and social security. We need to act urgently, ”he added.

Biden: “energy cannot be used as a weapon”

“No nation can use energy as a weapon and hold the global economy hostage. This has to stop, ”added the US president.

Russia’s war in Ukraine shows that “it is more urgent than ever to redouble our climate commitments.” Russia’s war “reinforces the need for a transition” to a world “without dependence on fossil fuels.”

“To permanently bend the emissions curve – Biden warned from the Cop27 stage – every country must take a step forward”.

