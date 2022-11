LONDON. “We are with Alaa’s family and we will fight for his release. I will continue to point this out to the Egyptian president Al Sisi, so that his unacceptable treatment ends soon. “The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today wrote a letter to the family members of Alaa Abd El-Fattahthe Egyptian activist detained by the Cairo authorities for his participation in the protests and the country’s Arab Spring since 2011.