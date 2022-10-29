Home World COP27: UN chief urges countries to prioritize climate change – BBC News
World

COP27: UN chief urges countries to prioritize climate change – BBC News

by admin
COP27: UN chief urges countries to prioritize climate change – BBC News
  • Georgina Rannard
  • BBC News climate and science affairs

news/240/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10B10/production/_127386386_de27.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>
image caption,

BBC climate editor Justin Rowlatt talks to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York

The UN secretary general told BBC News that countries must re-prioritize climate change or the world will face catastrophe.

Secretary-General António Guterres gave the above interview in New York ahead of COP27, the UN climate conference in Egypt.

“There is now a trend to put climate change on the back burner, and if we fail to reverse the current trend, we will be doomed to irreversible consequences,” he said.

The COP27 meeting will bring together countries around the world to discuss the global response to climate change.

You may also like

Parents of infants and young children need to...

The US no longer ruled out using the...

Seoul, 120 dead and 100 injured in the...

Seoul: so the Saturday of the holiday in...

Seoul, throng at the Halloween party: nine deaths...

Card Bo: Asian Church in harmonious dialogue with...

Seoul, throng at the Halloween party: dozens of...

Brazil, Lula and Bolsonaro insult each other a...

United States, free after 38 years in prison...

The National Palace Museum in Taipei was exposed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy