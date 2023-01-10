René Redzepi, chef of the Copenhagen restaurant Noma, five times the best in the world, has announced that his restaurant will close its doors at the end of 2024. But it is not the end, but a new beginning, born from the need of the Danish chef of Macedonian origins and his staff to rethink the organization of work.

After all, the signs of a certain programmatic reflection made themselves felt over a year ago: “We have always thought that it was not so important to be the best restaurant as to be the best restaurant to work in”.