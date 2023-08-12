Coppa Italia: the results of Bari Parma Empoli Verona Cagliari Palermo

Second day of the thirty-second final: the Emilians go 3-0 with a prowess by Man and book the match against Lecce or Como, Ranieri’s team beat the pinks in extra time

Second day of the thirty-second finals, with three Serie A teams on the field and B’s appetizer at the San Nicola (opposite Bari and Parma). Here’s everything that happened in today’s matches, with a big surprise and a Cagliari-Palermo full of twists.

CAGLIARI-PALERMO 2-1 DTS

In Cagliari everything happens in the challenge between the great squares of Italian football. In the first 90 minutes Pavoletti misses a penalty for the Sardinians, then it’s Palermo who have the best chances but nobody manages to unblock it. And in extra time the match becomes a show: Dossena scores in the 100th minute, Cagliari comes close to knocking out several times but suffers an equalizer from Palermo in the 122nd minute, in full stoppage time: Soleri’s header from kick-off is decisive corner. At that point penalties seemed inevitable but Cagliari took advantage of the very last chance and Di Pardo sent Ranieri’s team ahead in the 123rd minute. Now the rossoblùs would find Udinese.

Verona-Ascoli 3-1

Baroni’s new Verona starts strong at Bentegodi. The success against Ascoli is worth the match in the round of 32 with Bologna, who beat Cesena yesterday. In the wake of the many early goals, the Gialloblù unlock it after just two minutes: the ball goes deep for the sprinter Mboula who burns Simic, scoring his first goal in Italy (the Spaniard arrived in the summer from Racing Santander). However, Ascoli – without the newcomers Viviano and Rodriguez – manages to get back to a draw: Mendes wins a penalty for a foul by Montipò, Forte makes no mistake from the penalty spot (1-1). Before the break, Hellas extended again: Barosi didn’t hold back Hongla’s free-kick, Dawidowicz reiterated on the net after the faulty rebound. At the start of the second half, only a minute passed for the trio: penalty awarded for handball by Simic on a shot by Ngonge, Djuric goes from the penalty spot and displaces the former Juve Stabia goalkeeper. Basically, the match ends here, there is time for the promising entry of Riccardo Saponara who comes close to scoring by kicking from outside the box.

empoli-cittadella 1-2

The first result against prediction comes from Castellani, where Cittadella overturns Empoli and earns the second round against Cremonese or Crotone (opposite Monday at 17.45). Yet it seemed to be doing well for Paolo Zanetti’s team (without the Baldanzi and Fazzini jewels), ahead with Ciccio Caputo after 8 minutes: the Apulian striker is in fact good at exploiting Piccoli’s assist, shrewd in highlighting an uncertainty of Kastrati. But the Citta – very renewed, with many grafts from the C – doesn’t fit and builds a reaction that passes above all from the dangerous shots of Vita and Carriero, which give Caprile thoughts. The Venetians’ desire not to give up was rewarded in the quarter of an hour into the second half, when Amatucci’s cross from the left (new arrival from Montevarchi) went straight on goal with Magrassi’s attempt to deflect Caprile. The proactive spirit of Gorini’s team is worth the revolution, because the Citadel remains with the double center forward – in Maistrello for Pittarello – and the limelight: the aerial bank of the new entry ex Renate with Magrassi who this time hits the center, always with a header (1-2 ). The surprise could have had even greater proportions, if Caprile hadn’t saved a penalty from the rookie Claudio Cassano in the final, the first of the greats after leaving the Roma Primavera team.

Bari-Parma 0-3

In the challenge between the great disappointments of the last B playoffs, Parma – under the eyes of president Krause – passes by force to San Nicola and earns the round of 32 against Lecce or Como (tomorrow at 21 at Via del Mare). Mignani renounces the bruised Maiello and Menez, as well as Cheddira kept out in the heart of the negotiation that should lead him to Frosinone. Unblocking it from a corner after 8′ is Benedyczak, who (at the Tardini) had already punished Bari in the cup in the last edition. Pecchia’s team thus gains confidence and the doubling, shortly after the half hour, is the result of a beautiful action that starts from the defense: percussion by Benedyczak who opens for Zagaritis, Sohm turns well in the heart of the area opening the leads to Bonny (0-2 in the 34th minute). In the second half – in which a woodwork for part of the substitutes Bernabé and Sibilli (the former Pisa, last arrived, making his debut in red and white) remain – the trio was signed by Dennis Man with a heel feat at the near post. And the more than 12 thousand of San Nicola, who returned to the stadium after the disappointment of the final against Cagliari on 11 June, also open the new season with a disappointment.

August 12, 2023

