Coptic Patriarch blesses Synod process – Vatican News Vatican

Cardinal Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, met with Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II on the morning of May 12. He asked Tawadros II to bless the ongoing Synod and looked forward to the continuous progress of the unity of the two ecclesiastical bodies.

(Vatican News Network)“We humbly ask you to bless our Synod process and to accompany us with your personal and your Church’s prayers so that we can hear the Holy Spirit!” said Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod, in May On the morning of the 12th, he met with the Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II.

During the cordial meeting, Cardinal Grech introduced the process of the Synod to Tawadros II, and mentioned that the tradition of the Eastern Brotherhood “can help the Catholic Church to better allow believers to participate in the life of the Church. The magnitude of the collective leadership of the bishops is best expressed in the synods of the Church and in the service of the leaders for unity and cooperation”.

The cardinal then stated: “We believe that the Eastern Churches will be able to facilitate our promotion of a healthy decentralization, making better use of the ethos of constituency at the regional and provincial levels, which is rooted in the initial state of the Church’s early days of separation”. Finally, the Cardinal, secretary general of the Synod, expressed the hope that Pope Francis’ journey to the Synod, which will begin in 2021, “will be a further important step towards getting closer to the Orthodox Church”.

The meeting between the two sides lasted for more than an hour in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn