Coquitlam Resident Strikes it Rich with $1 Million Lotto Win

Coquitlam Resident Strikes it Rich with $1 Million Lotto Win

Coquitlam Resident Becomes Instant Millionaire After Winning $1 Million on Lotto 6/49 Game Ticket

Coquitlam, Canada – Rosa Rodríguez, a resident of Coquitlam, Canada, couldn’t believe her luck when she discovered that she had become a millionaire overnight. Rodríguez won a staggering $1 million Canadian dollars (approximately $755,829) on a Lotto 6/49 game ticket.

The fortunate winner purchased her ticket at London Drugs and had no idea of her massive win until she visited a gas station to buy another ticket. It was then that Rodríguez realized that she had won the draw that took place on July 18.

Initially, Rodríguez thought she had only won $1,000 and was taken aback when she checked her ticket again. “I was too short to see the scanner, so I had to lean down and scan again. I couldn’t believe I just won a million dollars,” she exclaimed.

Excitedly, Rodríguez shared the good news with her husband, who was equally ecstatic. “He was very excited and he gave me a hug,” she said, beaming with joy.

With her newfound wealth, Rodríguez has big plans. She intends to use the money to visit her family in the Philippines, build a new house there, and renovate her current home in Coquitlam. Additionally, she hopes to assist her son and fulfill her dream of visiting Singapore, where she first met her husband.

Still in disbelief, Rodríguez stated that she is overwhelmed after her life-changing win. Indeed, the odds of matching all six numbers for the $5 million jackpot on a Lotto 6/49 game ticket are 1 in 13,983,816.

As Rodríguez begins to process her incredible stroke of luck, many are inspired by her story and eagerly await their own chance at winning big.

