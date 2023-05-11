Home » Cora Coralina Jewelry by Carolina Neves – MONDO MODA
Cora Coralina Jewelry by Carolina Neves – MONDO MODA

Cora Coraline it was a symbol of a strong woman, who fought for her rights and her dreams. The writer could only study until the third year, which did not prevent her from continuing to write her poems while working to support her four children. Only in 1965, aged 75, did she have her first book published, entitled “O Poema dos Becos de Goiás e Estórias Mais”.

Carolina Neves jewelry celebrates Cora Coralina @ disclosure

She is celebrated by Brazilian designer Carolina Neves in the Cora collection, with rings, bracelets, earrings, piercings and necklaces full of meanings, which is already part of the brand’s DNA. The unique designs feature a mix of gem shapes, colors and sizes, as well as combining Diamonds and Tourmalines.

Carolina Neves jewelry celebrates Cora Coralina @ disclosure

By the way, all the Tourmalines used in the collection are taken from Cruzeiro Mine. Recognized as the largest producer of tourmalines in the world – with five million m2 located in São José da Safira – it carries out the sustainable mining process called Fair Mining, always worrying about the entire chain, from extraction to the surrounding nature and with all employees involved.

Carolina Neves jewelry celebrates Cora Coralina @ disclosure

