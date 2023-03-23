The first thing that catches the attention of what is the second album of Your Cora after that “One of ours” (Altafonte, 20) from three years ago, is his (thankful and well understood) fixation for the sounds of the nineties, especially attending to the youth of a band that surely did not experience the time in the first person. It is an inexcusable obstinacy and always latent in this self-titled album that, therefore, is decisive when defining the profile and consequences of the reference in question.

“Your Cora” It is led by that indie of guitars with (already) old flavor, which the people of Madrid have been able to understand so well, to then translate it into a total of ten songs with the majority of potential singles. A work under the long shadow of Los Planetas and Dinosaur Jr, which appears in the form of latent melodies and distortions throughout the entire minute, and to which one could add the influence of other key groups of the decade such as Weezer, Ash, Australian Blonde , Ride, The Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, Jimmy Eat World, My Bloody Valentine or Sugar.

A string of references, all of them that, in the case of the quartet, can only be understood as a compliment and that, when translated into Spanish, resonate as familiar as they are irresistible in practice. An austere and respectful production certifies the very identity of outstanding as “Star Night”the catchy “Weekend”, “Camp Krusty” (which points directly to Rivers Cuomo and company), “Souvenirs” with the vocal collaboration of Claudia Zuazo from Alicante, the nostalgic “Kiss in a portal”, “A thousand ways to die” and its changes of rhythm, or “Farewell party”.