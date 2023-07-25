Corey Taylor, nuevo single de anticipo, “Post Traumatic Blues”

The vocalist of Slipknot y Stone Sour Corey Taylorpublishes “Post Traumatic Blues”, a new song taken from his next album “CMF2“

Next September 15 it goes on sale “CMF2“, his second solo album. At the moment, the singer of Slipknot y Stone Sourwinner of a Grammymulti-platinum vocalist and bestselling writer of New York Times, has advanced “Post Traumatic Blues”, a song from this new project. “Post Traumatic Blues” is my attempt to describe to people what it’s like to live with PTSD, he says. Taylor. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the constant ups and downs, that I wanted to try to build a musical bridge between those living with the disease and those who are by their side trying to help them.”

This new song is not the only advance of the album, and it is that in May of this year he published “Beyond”, the first advance single, which was a success. “CMF2“contains the energy, experimentation and directness that have defined a career that has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his band, Slipknot (Grammy Award Winner) and millions more topping charts worldwide with her other band Stone Sour.

“CMF2” follows the trail that marked the solo debut of Corey Taylor in 2020 with “CMFT“, which featured the number 1 Billboard single “Black Eyes Blue” and took streaming platforms by storm with “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (with Tech N9ne y Kid Bookie). The record peaked at number six on the US Top Rock Albums chart. “My first solo album was a bit like where I came from. This album is more where we are headed”, adds the singer.

Album pre-order is available herey las canciones que encontrarás en el disco son: 1. “The Box”, 2. “Post Traumatic Blues”, 3. “Talk Sick”, 4. “Breath Of Fresh Smoke”, 5. “Beyond”, 6. “We Are The Rest”, 7. “Midnight”, 8. “Starmate”, 9. “Sorry Me”, 10. “Punchline”, 11. “Someday I’ll Change Your Mind”, 12. “All I Want Is Hate” y finalmente “Dead Flies”.

