LONDON – The last ones corgi of the queen have already found a new home. It will in fact be the third child Andrea – the prince accused of having certain “vices” in common with the deceased American pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein – together with his daughters Beatrice ed Eugenia to take care of it. On the other hand, it was they who gave the last puppies as gifts Muick (named after the Queen’s favorite area near Balmoral Castle) e Sandy to Her Majesty, after the death of her beloved husband Philip in 2021.