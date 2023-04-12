Home World Corini in the press room on Friday
World

by admin
by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

On Friday 14th April at 12.30 at the “Renzo Barbera” stadium the coach Eugenio Corini will speak at the press conference in view of the Venice-Palermo match. The Venice-Palermo article: Corini in the press room on Friday seems to be the first on Ilovepalermocalcio.

