by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 3 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “” focuses on Palermo’s attack and in particular on Brunori who no longer stings. Something has jammed, the attachment no longer stings as regularly as before. While…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gazzetta dello Sport: “Palermo jammed, now the attack is struggling: Corini is studying moves to relaunch Brunori” appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».