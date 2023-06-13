Cormac McCarthy dead, goodbye to the writer of ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘The Road’





American writer Cormac McCarthy And died a 89 years old in his home of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was the author of highly successful novels as well as winner of Pulitzer Prize. Among his most famous books, the very one that earned him the Pulitzer, is the post-apocalyptic novel The streetwhich also became a film with Viggo Mortensen. Same ‘journey’ as It’s no country for old menbrought to the big screen by Coen brothers con Javier Bardem in the leading role and capable of winning 4 Oscar in 2008. He was one of the great singers of deep America.

His latest work, The Passengeroreleased in Italy in recent months for Einaudiwas a critical success and will be followed by Stella Maris, to be published in September and which will therefore be posthumously. In recent years McCarty – born in Providence, July 20, 1933, and raised in Tennessee – has often been talked about for the victory of Nobel for Literature and several critics have described him as one of America’s finest writers influential and important postwar years.

McCarthy hardly appeared in public – he gave only one interview on TV, ad Oprah Winfreyin 2007 – and of him the New York Times spoke of a “outsider” and underlined how a “gloomy vision of the human condition” was presented in his books. One of his first big hits was Blood meridian (1985) and with Wild horseseight years later, opened the “Frontier Trilogy” with the next ones Over the border e City of the plain.