A survey conducted by reichelt elektronik on several companies in Europe highlights the wildfire growth of faster connectivity protocols, starting with 5G

Automated production lines, self-driving transportation systems, and human-to-machine or machine-to-machine communications all rely on smooth, real-time data transmission. But as far as connectivity standards are concerned, are Italian companies equipped with the necessary tools to face the challenges imposed by the current scenario? Is there room for improvement?

Reichelt elektronik, one of Europe’s largest online distributors of electronics and IT technologies, with a portfolio of over 130,000 products, in collaboration with research firm OnePoll conducted a recent study of 250 Italian companies to analyze their approach to connectivity standards.

Reliability, security and 5G: the cornerstones for companies

Different connectivity standards optimize the integration of machines, sensors, actuators and controllers, which help to increase efficiency, optimize industrial processes and diagnose faults much faster. For this reason, connectivity plays a fundamental role for companies in the industrial sector. From the analysis commissioned by reichelt elektronik to the research company OnePoll it emerges that Italian companies consider thehigh security (38%) and reliability (32%) two crucial elements when it comes to connectivity. They follow real-time data transmission with minimal delays (26%) and the ability to transmit particularly large data packets (24%).

This explains why businesses rely on wireless broadband networks in the first place, such as WiFi (64%) e Bluetooth (42%). To these is also added the 5G mobile communication standardrelatively new, used by 42% of Italian companies responding to the reichelt elektronik survey, which has thus surpassed – albeit slightly – its predecessor 4G (40%).

To cover all the technical specifications, companies opt for hardware systems, in order to get the most out of the connectivity standards. According to Italian companies, the most important hardware requirements coincide with resistance to dust (38%), water (36%) and heat up to 55 degrees (31%).

40% of the Italian companies interviewed also declared that they rely sul router WLANfollowed by server (37%), firewall (30%) and from LAN cable (25%).

Italian companies are looking for more functionality, but fear investment

In addition to the ever-increasing cyber attacks, there are many challenges that companies face due to the multiple connected devices and components. Among these, the80% of Italian companies responding to the reichelt elektronik survey said they found difficulties in data transmission dictated, for example, by slowness (26%) or from systems generally overloaded with data (22%). Added to these are problems caused by latency times too long (19%), difficulty connecting several devices with a consistent connection standard (16%) and high energy consumption of the system or individual devices (16%).

Nonetheless, 75% of the Italian companies interviewed have no plans to invest in hardware systems for the next two years, mainly due to the high costs required to lay new cables for the implementation of solutions and the necessary expansion. As for the possible purchase of new technologies, companies ask lower prices for hardware (35%), higher transmission speed of large data packets (30%), better compatibility between different devices (29%).

5G, cybersecurity and interoperability

Overall, in terms of investment, 38% of respondents see the 5G mobile communication standard as the future of connectivity and states that it would invest in this direction. The 40% of respondents in Italy hope for an improvement in performance in the next five yearsas well as being particularly sensitive to the issue of computer security (38%), which is why 38% of Italian companies would invest in expanding their cybersecurity infrastructure.

As for the hardware system, 26% of companies expect improved interoperability between individual components by 2028.

“Connectivity cannot be underestimated. Businesses are well positioned today and appreciate reliable data transmissions, but that’s just the beginning. In the coming years we will see major changes in this context, brought about by the large-scale use of 5G. These data transmission protocols open the way to multiple opportunities for companies, but at the same time lead them to have to rethink their infrastructure, starting from the hardware” – commented Thomas Kruse, Product Manager for network technology di reichelt elektronik.

Methodology

The survey was conducted in June 2023 by the OnePoll institute. The sample analyzed 250 IT decision-makers in Italy.

