Corona attacks Diletta Leotta: “Look at cellulite. Instagram is not reality”

The paparazzo, on his Telegram channel, thus attacked Diletta Leotta, accusing her of being very different from the one seen on social media

He is one of the stars of the moment Diletta Leotta and you don’t want to stop even during pregnancy. The Sicilian is expecting her first child with Loris Karius, the Newcastle goalkeeper with whom she has been dating for several months. La Leotta is one of the faces of DAZN and above all she is one of the most followed and appreciated women on social networks.

His posts win more and more followers and likes are wasted, with Leotta herself who loves to share fragments of her life with her fans. We often talk about her for her physique and in these hours Fabrizio Corona did it too. The paparazzo par excellence, on his Telegram channel, thus attacked Diletta Leotta.

“Diletta Leotta, despite being 5 months pregnant, always appears on Instagram in splendid shape, perfect, with very smooth skin, whether at the beach or at the stadium. Instead, we caught her with Loris Karius on the beach in Ibiza. Without filters , without Photoshop, without retouching. And the reality, as you can see, is quite different. All this cellulite and this excess fat is not on Instagram. As usual, guys, remember: Instagram is not reality“

May 6, 2023 (change May 7, 2023 | 03:53 am)

