Coronation day, the two brothers separated, Harry’s loneliness, William in the front row – Politics

“God save the King”: The coronation of Charles III I was an event followed all over the world. Elizabeth II’s eldest son was the 40th sovereign crowned in Westminster Abbey: over 2,000 heads of state and government, crowned heads and celebrities attended his proclamation as sovereign. Sumptuous dresses, eccentric colors, singular headdresses, from crowns to hats of every shape.

Coronation of Charles III, the arrival of Prince Harry at Westminster

One of the most monitored entrances was that of the rebel prince Harry “as a special observer”, second son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. The ceremonial reserved a passage of honor – the last – among the members of the Windsor house who are not active or no longer active in official representation duties of the dynasty for the Duke of Sussex, in a civil dress with decorations on the chest. Harry showed a half smile, making some hellos. After him came the brothers of King Charles still active in the representation of the Royal Family, namely Princess Annawith consort Timothy, e Prince Edwardnewly duke of Edinburgh, with his wife Sophie.

Following the heir to the throne William, Prince of Wales and older brother who has long been at loggerheads with Harry, with his wife Kate. While the last to enter were Carlo and Camilla.

Prince Harry sat in the third row with his cousinsbetween cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra. Harry arrived in London yesterday from California to participate in the coronation, he is not accompanied by Meghan as announced and is expected to return to the United States immediately after the event, to be present at the fourth birthday of his son Archie which coincides with the day of the coronation of Charles III.

In the front row instead sat the ‘senior royals’: Prince William with his wife Kate, Prince Edoardo with his wife Sophie and their children. Between the two Princes of Wales, the Princess Charlotte and principle Louisthe second and third born of the royal couple, while George was near the altar being a page of honor.

Coronation of Charles III, the arrival of William and Kate at Westminster

Princess Anne, 72, rode casually in uniform in the royal procession alongside the carriage carrying her brother, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla after the end of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey towards Buckingham Palace. Anna boasts an important competitive past in horse riding and recognized expertise on the saddle, which is still shown today in spite of the asphalt made slippery by the intermittent rain.

Kate Middleton for the occasion she chose an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with three-dimensional and highly symbolic embroideries: rose, thistle, daffodil and clover to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland). She also chose not to wear a tiara, but a ‘headband’ (Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen) which is an interweaving of leaves made of silver and crystals. She also wears pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana just in homage to the missing mother-in-law, while remembering Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a necklace that was a gift from King George VI to his daughter, the then Princess Elizabeth.

LKate’s outfit seems to have been reproduced in a miniature version for Princess Charlotte: she too in ivory with silver embroidery and a ‘headband’ in her hair.

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s earrings To give a touch of liveliness to the solemn ceremony, he thought about it once again little prince louis, 5 years old, who, as on other public occasions, indulged in spontaneous and amusing expressions: from chatting at Westminster Abbey with his little sister Charlotte, to uncontrolled yawning once they went out, up to the tambourine of hands while looking out from the family balcony real See also "Artemis 1" on the launch pad, all ready for the return to the Moon