At Buckingham Palace they will be uncorking champagne. In the end, the terrible Sussex couple dissolved the reservation: Harry (goodness of him) will be at the coronation of his father Charles on May 6 in London, at Westminster Abbey. While Meghan will remain in California with children Archie and Lillibet. The official excuse is the birthday of little Archie who turns 4 on May 6th. But nobody believes it. Why would a meeting between the wayward duchess and the royal family after the interviews and Harry’s book be awkward? The Sparein which accusations against in-laws abound.

A confirmation that comes at the last minute, when the RSVP had expired a few days ago and the two factions (the Sussex against everyone) were waiting for each other’s apologies. When Harry understood that no “mea culpa” would come from the august family, he decided to make the grand gesture and confirm his arrival. Also because it was clear to him that staying in California would have meant closing even the last glimmer of peace and the possibility of returning to court. And you never know what happens to you in life, especially if you don’t have a job other than being born in a royal shirt. And he wonders if Prince Harry will now be welcomed on the balcony of the palace to greet the crowds after the celebration. Meghan’s absence could facilitate the ceremonial and also soften spirits.

For now, his presence is given only in the Church for the investiture of King Charles and not at the concert at Windsor Castle. However, it will be an opportunity to look into each other’s eyes with his brother William who is the most hurt and angry at the revelations of Harry and Meghan. Harry in his autobiography told a different story from the one we knew and for which we were moved. William would not have been protective at all, on the contrary: he would have had a hierarchical and annoyed behavior towards Harry, emphasizing their respective roles, that of the predestined and the “spare wheel” (hence the title of the book, The Spare).

They last saw each other at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. On his last visit, a few weeks ago, Harry did not show up with the family, limiting himself to attending the High Court hearing for the case that sees him together with Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife Sadie against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, for illegal collection of information.

But the gossip, revelations and behind-the-scenes dictated by “rumors” from the building continue to circulate, with increasing intensity as the big day approaches. And given the war waged by the rebel couple against the media, the versions that circulate are certainly not very benevolent towards them. In the volume Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed, journalist Robert Jobson says that even Queen Elizabeth II had a very bad opinion of the Sussexes. The sovereign, Jobson writes, considered Harry and Meghan’s behavior “crazy”. And she believed that her nephew was “so devoured” by his love for his wife that he had “lost his clarity of judgment”. But not so much from her not wanting to be present in the founding moment of the reign of Charles III.