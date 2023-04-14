William and Kate probably toasted champagne when they learned that sister-in-law Meghan, on May 6, would remain an ocean away from Westminster Abbey. But the grudge against the author of «Spare», namely Harry, goes further. To the point that the eldest son of Charles III would have explicitly asked his father not to have to share either the same benches inside the abbey or the royal procession behind the carriage that will transport Charles and Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

“William still feels betrayed” today headlines the Mirror from the revelations contained in the memoir written by Harry and Charles III’s attempts to cool spirits in view of the big day are of little use. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the king’s second son will stay at Frogmore Cottage during his lightning visit to London, a location very close to the Adelaide Cottage where William, Kate and their three children live. But the closeness, given the premises, will not serve to dissolve the great frost that runs between the two brothers.

But why did Meghan choose to stay at home?

May 6, as well as the date of the coronation of King Charles, is also the day of Prince Archie’s birthday (turns 4 years old). According to some, for Meghan the anniversary has turned into the ideal excuse not to participate in the historic ceremony. And who knows, maybe this is the real reason for Meghan’s great absence.

But, to have influenced Meghan’s denial to King Charles there are also the tensions that separate the Sussexes from the royal family. The climate was already conflictual at the time of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Let alone now, after the release of the couple’s documentary on Netflix and Spare.

There are those who argue, then, that Meghan would have said no to a revenge against the father-in-law. A sort of revenge for the fact that his two children, Archie and Lilibet, were not invited to the coronation. Despite being the grandchildren of the new monarch, in fact, the two were deemed “too young” for such a demanding ceremony. True, Charles was the same age as Archie when he attended his mother’s investiture in 1953. The child, however, was immersed in court life, unlike the two children of Harry and Meghan, decidedly distant from that world. Another reason why the Duchess of Sussex turned down her May 6 invitation could be her lack of connection to the UK and British culture. Finally, there is the issue of the consent of the Sussex in the UK. At an all-time low since the two left London. Once the two were very loved, today they are detested by many. Suffice it to say that, according to a recent survey by the Telegraph, the majority of people – 84% of 113,000 respondents – clearly said they did not want the two at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.