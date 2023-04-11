LONDON – A gilded yet modern carriage, with electric windows, air conditioning and better suspension to smooth out bumps and bumps. But also a path, from the church of Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, much shorter than the coronation of mother Elizabeth II, 70 years ago. And a scepter for the queen (no longer just “consort”) Camilla which could trigger controversy, after she was dodged months ago because of the “colonialist” diamond