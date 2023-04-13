Official UK coin maker The Royal Mint has unveiled a range of commemorative coins to mark the momentous event.

The collection, created to celebrate the forthcoming Coronation, includes a 50p and a £5 coin, as well as a range of ounce coins, available in different editions and sizes. The coronation commemorative coin range features a crowned effigy of HM the King designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings.

The new crowned coin portrait was created ahead of the historic event on 6 May, and will feature on the commemorative range produced by The Royal Mint to celebrate the accession to the throne of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This image is for collectible commemorative coins only and will be purchased for special collections.

Sculptor Martin Jennings – author of the coin – said: “Following my work on the effigy of Her Majesty’s uncrowned coin, I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work on a crowned version for the Coronation range. Every detail of the crown has to be scrupulously right, so it took considerable work to get it right. I am proud to have had the opportunity to come up with a project that is both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion.”

The portrait features the Tudor crown which was personally selected by HM the King for the portrait. Although the Tudor crown was destroyed in 1640, it is still used heraldically and was used on earlier crowned portraits of 20th-century kings. The Tudor crown also appears on his Majesty’s cipher.

Meanwhile, the new 50p featuring the iconic Westminster Abbey was designed by Royal Mint designer Natasha Jenkins. Five million 50ps will enter circulation later in 2023 with the original, uncrowned effigy of King Charles crafted by Martin Jennings.