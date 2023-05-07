Coronation of King Charles III: all

It’s raining on London. There are 2,000 guests at the coronation of King Charles III: world leaders, personalities from the world of culture and entertainment. Sovereigns, princes, presidents, prime ministers are arriving at the palace, reports the BBC. For Italy there is the president Sergio Mattarella. Among the guests also two first ladies, the American Jill Biden (the US president was unable to go) and the Ukrainian Olena Zelenska, who is accompanied by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Among the heads of state there will be Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, the German president Franz-Walter Steinmeier, King Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain and the princes of Monaco

Among others, Charles III wanted beside him the royals of Jordan Abdallah and Rania, the princes of Japan Akishino and Kiko (since the emperor Naruhito does not attend celebrations of this type), the royal William and Maxima of Holland, the king of Maori Tuheitia Paki, Prince Haakon and Princess Mette Marit of Norway, Princes Frederik and Mary of Denmark, King Carl Gustaf XVI of Sweden and Princess Victoria of Sweden, Philip and Matilda of Belgium, Anna Maria of Greece, Paul and Marie Chantal of Greece. And then the heads of state: the Polish president Andrzej Duda, the prime minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, the prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. Confirmations also from the royal families of Bhutan, Jordan, Tonga and Thailand, the Maori king of New Zealand and the imperial house of Japan. Also present were representatives of the former royal houses of Bulgaria, Romania and Greece. No invitation for Iran, as for Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela.

The personalities of the show present

And then the artists. Tomorrow’s Coronation Concert on the Windsor Castle lawn will feature Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrew Lloyd Webber. And then Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger and, surprisingly, a special guest, namely the bear Winnie The Pooh. At the concert, the BBC confirmed, there will also be world stars of the caliber of Tom Cruise, Joan Collins and Tom Jones. Among the Italians there will be Andrea Bocelli, who will perform with the bass-baritone Bryn Terfel.