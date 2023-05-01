Home » Coronation of King Charles III: Key questions you may want to know – BBC News 中文
World

Coronation of King Charles III: Key questions you may want to know – BBC News 中文

by admin
Coronation of King Charles III: Key questions you may want to know – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/F79F/production/_129519336_2efd6e6e-2e84-4006-bbc9-961bfb030cb8.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F79F/production/_129519336_2efd6e6e-2e84-4006-bbc9-961bfb030cb8.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F79F/production/_129519336_2efd6e6e-2e84-4006-bbc9-961bfb030cb8.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F79F/production/_129519336_2efd6e6e-2e84-4006-bbc9-961bfb030cb8.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F79F/production/_129519336_2efd6e6e-2e84-4006-bbc9-961bfb030cb8.jpg 800w” alt=”查尔斯国王和卡米拉王后，2023年4月9日复活节主日，温莎堡圣乔治教堂” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/F79F/production/_129519336_2efd6e6e-2e84-4006-bbc9-961bfb030cb8.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

King Charles and Queen Camilla at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.

The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the ceremony, both King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned.

BBC Chinese sorts out several key issues of the coronation of Charles III code-named “Operation Golden Globe”.

What is a King’s Coronation?

This is both a symbolic religious ceremony and a concrete act of placing the crown on the monarch’s head.

You may also like

Udinese – Three days until the match /...

Udinese-Napoli / Other changes ahead: the latest on...

Rada Manjlović knows all crafts Entertainment

First Republic Bank Before Bankruptcy | Info

Paraguay remained of the Colorado Party

War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions in Kiev, air...

The singers of the May Day concert: Aurora,...

“Other bodies will be born from my body”,...

Francisco, El Hombre will visit five Spanish cities...

Luke Black had his first trial at Liverpool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy