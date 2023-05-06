Home » Coronation of King Charles, Katy Perry’s five minutes of panic who doesn’t know where to sit – Corriere TV
World

Coronation of King Charles, Katy Perry’s five minutes of panic who doesn’t know where to sit – Corriere TV

by admin
Coronation of King Charles, Katy Perry’s five minutes of panic who doesn’t know where to sit – Corriere TV

A very elegant Katy Perry among the guests at the coronation of King Charles III. Pink dress (apparently a tribute to Vivienne Westwood, the recently deceased English designer), a rather showy hat, the pop star enters the church but evidently she doesn’t know where to sit. She is desperately looking for her place in the church. And above all she desperately tries to see beyond that mega hat that obscures the horizon.

May 6, 2023 – Updated May 6, 2023, 1:04 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Real is approaching the semi-finals by defeating Chelsea and an unreasonable victory for Milan against Napoli

You may also like

LucidSound LS15X Xbox Wireless Headset – put to...

Car bomb against Prilepin, Russian nationalist writer in...

Aiko El Grupo cover the hit “Toro” by...

Petitions for the abolition of Tiktok in Serbia...

Dragan Čović was elected president of the HDZ...

Caught couple “smashing windows” and serial robber, three...

Charles III and Camilla officially crowned King and...

Udinese news – Ehizibue can’t make it /...

“Amoebas”: the stress that kills.

The killer from Mladenovac supported the massacre in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy