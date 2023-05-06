Coronation of King Charles, Katy Perry’s five minutes of panic who doesn’t know where to sit – Corriere TV

13
A very elegant Katy Perry among the guests at the coronation of King Charles III. Pink dress (apparently a tribute to Vivienne Westwood, the recently deceased English designer), a rather showy hat, the pop star enters the church but evidently she doesn’t know where to sit. She is desperately looking for her place in the church. And above all she desperately tries to see beyond that mega hat that obscures the horizon.
May 6, 2023 – Updated May 6, 2023, 1:04 pm
