corporate spending is growing

Businesses spend up to 10% of their IT budget securing private 5G networks. The data emerges from “Beyond Secure by Default”, the latest research by Trend Micro, the global leader in cybersecurity.

“Private 5G networks are thought to be secure by default, but this is often not the case.” He has declared Alex AvailableSE Team Leader Trend Micro Italia. “It is reassuring that companies are raising the bar for security in their organization, but it will be crucial to educate users both on the most critical security gaps and on the form that the shared responsibility model will take in these environments.”

The study revealed that 72% of companies worldwide believe that a 3GPP approach to private 5G security is sufficient.

Security has been included in the construction of these network architectures and the fact that they are private ensures greater protection than public 5G networks. This does not mean, however, that they are completely impenetrable. In addition, the majority of respondents are already spending $1 million to $5 million of their IT budget on private 5G security and plan to increase this spending.

When comparing security requirements for enterprise private 5G networks, expectations primarily focus on:

Security visibility (75%) Risk management and control (65%) An improved and simple alert system (49%)

The main requests of organizations regarding mitigation measures are instead:

Authentication (75%) Access Control (65%) Mock Base Station Protection (58%)

These priorities mean that business leaders are focusing on embedding and improving visibility of security measures across the organization, while 5G developers are focusing on increasing security standards in networks, aligning with Secure by Default.

The research also highlights the importance of a model of shared responsibility. Service providers should not protect all components, even enterprises are responsible for risk mitigation in some environments.

The study concludes by stating that education activities towards the market and the reduction of distances in perception will be fundamental in the future, especially considering the lack of knowledge about the solutions of the security vendors.

