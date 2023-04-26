Corrado Zunino, a journalist from Repubblica, was injured in Ukraine

The Italian journalist Corrado Zunino, correspondent of Republic in Ukraine, he recounted of having been attacked not far from Kherson, a city in the south of the country controlled by Ukraine, but close to the area under Russian military control.

Zunino was crossing Kherson’s Antonivsky Bridge by car together with a Ukrainian colleague, Bogdan Bitik, when someone (according to Republic snipers) fired at the car, killing Bitik and wounding Zunino in the shoulder. “They hit us, I saw Bogdan on the ground, he didn’t move, I crawled out of the line of fire. I ran until I passed a civilian car. I was full of blood, I had to be taken to the hospital in Kherson. I tried several times to call Bogdan, he didn’t answer,” Zunino said.

The two traveled in the region, where they had worked for months, wearing a jacket with the inscription PRESS (“press” in English), which in war zones serves to be recognized by the military as journalists. Based on international humanitarian law, journalists who clearly indicate that they are members of the press are to be considered civilians, and therefore cannot be considered military targets. The Italian embassy in Kiev and the foreign ministry are working to get Zunino back to Italy.