Corrado Zunino, envoy of the Republic, wounded in Kherson

Our correspondent Corrado Zunino was injured today at the gates of Kherson after the car in which he was traveling with his fixer was hit. Corrado was assisted and admitted to the Kherson civil hospital for a shoulder wound. At the moment there is no news on the fate of his collaborator.

The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, reassured Zunino’s condition: “He is doing well and is followed by our Embassy in Kiev. I am together with Minister Kuleba who has assured me of the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities. I have expressed solidarity with Director Molinari”.