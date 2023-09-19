Home » Corridors of Shopping Parque da Cidade receive interactive 3D scenarios – MONDO MODA
World

Corridors of Shopping Parque da Cidade receive interactive 3D scenarios – MONDO MODA

by admin
Corridors of Shopping Parque da Cidade receive interactive 3D scenarios – MONDO MODA

The corridors on the 1st and 2nd floors of the Shopping Parque da Cidade will be transformed into unique scenarios with the “Magical Art in 3D” experience. The initiative created by Colombian audiovisual producer Raúl Aldana Martínez, CEO of RAM Internacional Exhibitions Brasil, creates surprising scenarios in a playful way.

Magic Art in 3D at Cidade Jardim @ publicity

The works are applied to the floor and present techniques that mix so-called anamorphism – which is an optical illusion that transforms flat surfaces into three-dimensional images – with contemporary art, hyper-realism and a lot of creativity. This combination, especially when photographed, gives the sensation that they are real, as they form the volume of objects and scenes with almost real height, depth and width.

Magic Art in 3D at Cidade Jardim @ publicity

In other words, in practice, the application of a hole in the ground, for example, gives the impression that it is really authentic. The result not only delights the eyes, but also promises to involve visitors in an immersive way, making them feel as if they are in magical settings and capturing extraordinary moments in photos.

Magic Art in 3D at Cidade Jardim @ publicity

With paintings chosen to amuse people of all ages, the attraction debuts at the mall just before Children’s Day and promises to be a hit with little ones, with the options of a burning bridge, dinosaur, postcard and shark.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

You may also like

Six Migrants Rescued After Boat Sinks near Puerto...

Balzaretti reveals the market background: “We had already...

Chinese and Foreign Companies Seize Market Opportunities at...

Udinese / Guessand: “I felt a bit of...

Conditional Authorization of Covid-19 Vaccines: Mexico Requires Proof...

Benin: #72hdublog, blogging as a tool for democratic...

Earthquake in Morocco: I went to Asni, a...

Larimar City & Resort: Luxury Hotels and a...

Falling campaigns of Volkswagen | Info

NOMVDIC P2000UST DLP 4K Triple Laser Ultra Short...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy