Corridors of Shopping Parque da Cidade receive interactive 3D scenarios – MONDO MODA

The corridors on the 1st and 2nd floors of the Shopping Parque da Cidade will be transformed into unique scenarios with the “Magical Art in 3D” experience. The initiative created by Colombian audiovisual producer Raúl Aldana Martínez, CEO of RAM Internacional Exhibitions Brasil, creates surprising scenarios in a playful way.

Magic Art in 3D at Cidade Jardim @ publicity

The works are applied to the floor and present techniques that mix so-called anamorphism – which is an optical illusion that transforms flat surfaces into three-dimensional images – with contemporary art, hyper-realism and a lot of creativity. This combination, especially when photographed, gives the sensation that they are real, as they form the volume of objects and scenes with almost real height, depth and width.

Magic Art in 3D at Cidade Jardim @ publicity

In other words, in practice, the application of a hole in the ground, for example, gives the impression that it is really authentic. The result not only delights the eyes, but also promises to involve visitors in an immersive way, making them feel as if they are in magical settings and capturing extraordinary moments in photos.

Magic Art in 3D at Cidade Jardim @ publicity

With paintings chosen to amuse people of all ages, the attraction debuts at the mall just before Children’s Day and promises to be a hit with little ones, with the options of a burning bridge, dinosaur, postcard and shark.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

