Home » Corruption investigations and mysterious deaths shake the Chinese army leaders
World

Corruption investigations and mysterious deaths shake the Chinese army leaders

by admin
Corruption investigations and mysterious deaths shake the Chinese army leaders

BEIJING – Investigations into corruption and strange deaths are shaking up the Chinese military. While the leader Xi Jinping continues to call for accelerating efforts to improve the modernization and management of the military. And absolute loyalty to the Party.

It all starts last week when The Papera Shanghai daily, publishes the news of the death of Wu Guohuadeputy commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Forces, the unit that controls China‘s arsenal – both nuclear and conventional.

See also  Pope encourages Sisters of Charity: you must be mothers and sisters of the poor-Vatican News

You may also like

Rising US National Debt: Think Tanks Issue Warning...

Niger: first photo of President Bazoum online after...

Action to control mosquitoes in the area of...

Bethesda and Virtuos Games are working on an...

The entrepreneur of the sweets of “Nonna Vincenza”...

Pope Francis Remembers Victims of Beirut Port Bombing...

breaking latest news of Damien Rice’s concert at...

Udinese transfer market – Fabbian asks for certainties:...

The hotel of the Spanish national team caught...

Mother of Businesswoman Sada Goray Questions Daughter’s Detention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy