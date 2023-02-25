Open ballot box in Nigeria, the most populous country and the largest economy in Africa with 206 million inhabitants and the richest in oil reserves on the continent, since they amount to about 37 billion barrels of crude oil. The balance of this gigantic nation, populated by 250-300 different ethnic groups, divided in half between Christians e Muslimsof interest to the great powers. The relationships between Abuja e Beijing have grown significantly and the Nigeria has become the first strategic partner of Chinese outside of Asia. Relations with Washingtonwhich has provided substantial military aid, are good and the Nigerian military regularly takes part in bilateral and multilateral exercises with the US.

The Nigeria it is a presidential republic and 18 candidates will take part in the challenge for the most prestigious position of the Village. Only three, however, have a chance of making it. It’s about Ahmed Tinubu balla member of the centre-left movement All Progressive Congress (Apc)Of Atiku Abubakarmember of the Conservative People’s Democratic Party (Pdp) e you Peter Obiman of the social democrat Labour Party. All the elections held since the return of democracy in 1999 to date have ended with the victory of the PCA, which also includes the outgoing Head of State Muhammadu Buhari or of Pdp. This time the two-party system could be broken by Obi, who enjoys a large following among young people and on social media. Obi is known for his integrity while Tinubu ed Abubakar they were accused of corruption and nepotism. Obi is considered charismatic, full of energy, humble and is very active on social media. We will have to see, however, if his dynamism he will be able to undermine the system and face the problems that will arise in front of him.

Islamic terrorism – The stability of the Nigeria is put at risk by the activities of Boko Haramone of the largest Islamist groups dell’Africawhich he has been leading since 2011 terrorist attacks against civilians, members of law enforcement and religious groups. The actions of Boko Haram, which in recent years have been contained to the northern state of Borneo and have decreased in intensity, have caused tens of thousands of deaths and forced more than two million people to flee their homes. Separatist groups are active in southeastern Nigeria Biafrawho would like the creation of an independent state and accuse the central government to have marginalized the region.

The corruption – The Nigeria is at the bottom of the ranking of Transparency International which monitors the spread of malfeasance in the world and corruption, which is an endemic scourge, has harmful effects on growth. The attempts made by the presidency Buhari they have had limited success in bringing it under control. Obi, who is in the lead in the surveys while in second place there is Tinubu and to the third Abubakardescribed the Nigeria as “a failed nation” and has promised to commit itself in key anti corruption. The other candidates have also made similar promises but voters seem to believe more of what da Obiaccording to which “a change of political leadership is needed to get out of the condition of underdevelopment e misery”.

Poverty – Four out of ten Nigerians, then, according to the latest estimates of the World Banklive below the threshold of poverty and in the northern regions a good part of population does not have access to education and basic services such as drinking water e electricity. Climate change, i conflicts and the pandemic of Covid-19 have disproportionately affected i nigerians poorer. Many families have had to save money food out of necessity, given the limited support provided by the government. In recent months the Nigeria it has also been hit by fuel shortages, with huge queues outside petrol pumps and ATMs, due to a chaotic plan to replace old circulating banknotes to reduce inflation and laundering. Many have tried to make up for the lack of currency by turning to online payment systems which, however, have gone into blackout due to the excessive number of requests.