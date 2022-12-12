Some searches were carried out between yesterday evening and today in homes in Milan and in the Bergamo area attributable to Antonio Panzeri and his family by the financial police in execution of a European investigation order in the context of the Brussels investigation for alleged bribes by of Qatar and Morocco, in exchange for a political backing to the European Parliament. Cash for a sum of 17 thousand euros were seized yesterday evening by the Guardia di Finanza in the home of the Panzeri family in Calusco d’Adda, in the province of Bergamo. At the moment, Panzeri’s wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, is under house arrest in the house, recipient together with her daughter Silvia of a European arrest warrant.

The searches took place in the Brussels investigation for criminal association, corruption and money laundering to favor Qatar and Morocco, which led to the arrest, among others, of the former MEP, his daughter, his wife and the vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili .

From what has been known, computer media and documents were also seized.

Corruption Qatar, the Chamber of Labor of Milan: “Outrage at the seriousness of the facts”

The Chamber of Labor of Milan, of which Antonio Panzeri he was general secretary from 1995 to 2003, expresses “indignation at the seriousness of the facts reported” in the Brussels investigation into bribes in Qatar. This can be read in a note in which the Milanese CGIL underlines that “it will be the task of the judiciary and the courts to ascertain the responsibilities” of the suspects, including Panzeri himself. “We are convinced – it continues – that the rights of workers and the battles for the defence, dignity and promotion of work cannot be the subject of exchanges of any kind”. “The Chamber of Labor of Milan and all of the CGIL – concludes the union – will continue their commitment in favor of male and female workers for the defense of their rights and for the improvement of their conditions”.