ROMA – Surprise decision. Alfredo Cospito remains at 41bis. The Cassation rejected the appeal of his lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini who had asked for the revocation of the hard prison against the decision of the surveillance court of Rome. And as if that weren’t enough, he also condemns him to pay the costs of the proceedings.

Here is the reaction of his lawyer: “Reading the favorable opinions of the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor, the prosecutors of Turin and the Dap sent to the minister, we understood that the ministerial decision had been political and not legal. After reading the indictment of the Pg Gaeta we thought that the law could return to illuminate this dark affair. This evening’s decision proves that we were wrong”.

The five judges, alone in the council chamber since 10 this morning, have decided, even against the opinion of the attorney general Piero Gaeta who instead had asked for a review by the supervisory court, but who, like the lawyer, was not present in Piazza Cavour during the judges’ meeting.

The reaction in the square

Surreal silence in Piazza Cavour when it was understood that the decision had been made. And then the inevitable reaction of the more than 50 anarchists present: “Assassini”, “The state kills an anarchist and revolutionary militant”, “You are fomenting revolutions”, “Alfredo, live or die, will live forever”.

A compact presence, since the morning, behind the banners with the A’s for anarchy and the words “The state tortures. With Alfredo, against the 41 bis and life imprisonment”, “Prison kills”. All in a fully armored Piazza Cavour on all sides.

The decision of the Cassation agrees with the Minister of Justice Charles Nordio who on 9 February had in turn rejected the same request presented to him by the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini arguing that Cospito is still at the top of the anarchist movement and inspires its actions in Italy and abroad.

And the minister himself commented: “We take note of the decision of the Court of Cassation. As repeatedly illustrated in parliament, it pertains to the jurisdictional procedure of exclusive competence of the judiciary in its full autonomy and independence”. Satisfied as well Andrea Delmastro of the Widowsdeputy of the Brothers of Italy and undersecretary of Justice – the one who to the colleague and roommate John Donzelli he told of the conversations between Cospito and some bosses under the 41 bis – : “Intimidations and violence do not bend the State: Cospito remains, correctly, under the 41 bis regime. The Cassation has written the definitive page”.

Cospito refuses therapy

Now we will have to wait for the reasons for the decision by the judges of the Supreme Court. A decision that inevitably compromises Cospito’s life. On hunger strike since 20 October last year and hospitalized in the San Paolo hospital in Milan, in the rooms reserved for the 41bis. Cospito had already clearly told his lawyers that, in the event of a negative answer, he would have fully resumed his hunger strike.

After the sentence, he then announced that he no longer wanted to take the supplements, adding that he was convinced that he would die “soon. I hope that someone after me will continue the fight” against harsh prison, according to what was leaked in hospital circles. The lawyer Caterina Calia of the defense pool commented: “It is a death sentence”.