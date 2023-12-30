Cosplay On-Ice on 7 January 2024 at the Mediulanum Forum in Assago

The event consists of a gathering at the Mediulanum Forum ice skating rink in Assago.

Participants in the event must register using a form provided by us, entering their data so that we can promptly communicate the number of participants with the structure. The form is currently closed but will be reopened next year.

Any photographers must also be accredited by writing an email or a direct message to our Instagram page (cosplayoniceitalia or cosplayoniceitalia@gmail.com). It is important not to bring professional lenses or equipment as the structure does not allow them. Furthermore, the event has an official photographer: computermuseo.

The event will begin at 11.45 in the morning on Sunday 7 January 2024, at the entrance to the “Assago milanofiori forum” station. Afterwards, we will have lunch together at the McDonald’s near the nearby shopping centre.

At 2.30 pm we will meet at the entrance to the Area Multisport Assago structure to carry out the operations of recognizing those registered for the event, collecting money and distributing entrance tickets.

The entry price for a single skater is €10 (including skate rental) while for companions the cost is only €4.

Being an event that is closer to a gathering of fans of the world of cosplay and skating, there are no ice parades or important guests planned, just as no cosplay competition is scheduled. Furthermore, no previous skating skills are required to participate, the important thing is to bring your desire to have fun and spend a Sunday in an alternative way!

The event was born following the desire of our founder Aruxal to create a cosplay event on ice in Milan in 2016, as they were organized in other cities but not in his. Over the years, the organizational team has been enriched by including our official photographer, co-organizer in past editions and our new co-organizer Aisuru, who will make her debut in this eighth edition.

The first editions of Cosplay on Ice-Milan were held at the ice arena in Sesto San Giovanni, before changing and deciding to hold the event at the Multisport Area in Assago. Every year the event is organized for the first Sunday of January, suffering a setback only in 2021 due to the Covid emergency.