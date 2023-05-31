Home » Cosquín Rock arrives, Ibero-American sound in Fuengirola
The largest festival in the world in the Spanish language will celebrate its second Spanish edition in July. Spanish artists and Argentine artists will be combined, who will perform at Marenostrum Fuengirola throughout June 17. Artists like Tide, La Renga, Skay and the Fakires and Bocanada. They will do it in the same venue where, in the previous edition, we were able to see Robe, Leiva or Aurora & The Betrayers, among others.

The festival, which originated in 2001 in the Argentinian Cordoba mountains, returns for its second Spanish edition with a powerful line-up that has confirmed the presence of Spaniards Marea and Bocanada –both Berriozar’s formations–, together with the Argentines Skay and the Fakires and La Renga. all of them examples that rock in Spanish can take very different paths.

