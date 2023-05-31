Cosquín Rock arrives, Ibero-American sound in Fuengirola

The largest festival in the world in the Spanish language will celebrate its second Spanish edition in July. Spanish artists and Argentine artists will be combined, who will perform at Marenostrum Fuengirola throughout June 17. Artists like Tide, La Renga, Skay and the Fakires and Bocanada. They will do it in the same venue where, in the previous edition, we were able to see Robe, Leiva or Aurora & The Betrayers, among others.