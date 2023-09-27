Costa Rica Declares National Emergency Amidst Migration Crisis

Costa Rica Declares National Emergency Amid Migration Crisis

Costa Rica’s President, Rodrigo Chaves, announced on Tuesday a national emergency in response to the escalating migration crisis in the southern nation. The flow of migrants seeking passage to the United States has significantly increased, prompting Chaves to address the issue at a press conference.

Chaves acknowledged the migration crisis prevalent across the American continent and referred to Costa Rica as a crucial transit country for migrants from various nationalities, including Venezuela, Ecuador, China, Colombia, Haiti, and even Bangladesh.

“I have instructed the leaders involved that this situation now warrants declaring a national emergency that is being experienced in the country due to the number of people who are passing through our territory,” Chaves stated.

In light of the recent developments, Chaves instructed the Ministry of Public Security to take strict measures against individuals who misbehave, emphasizing that Costa Rica’s hospitality should not be mistaken for weakness.

“We have 25, 27 people who behaved wrongly, detained, and also ordered the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration to begin the deportation process of people who rioted towards Venezuela or their country of origin,” Chaves added.

Chaves issued a stern warning to those who come to Costa Rica with ill intentions, stating, “The message is ‘go back to your country of origin’ because we are not going to tolerate it here. Those who plan to come should start thinking before coming to Costa Rica.”

The migration crisis and human rights violations in neighboring Nicaragua were also brought to the attention of the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres. In a meeting between Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister, Arnoldo André, and Guterres, the magnitude of the immigration situation and the 250,000 pending refugee applications in Costa Rica were discussed.

André, who leads Costa Rica’s delegation to the UN General Assembly, emphasized the need for international financial support to manage the growing refugee population in the country. He expressed gratitude towards the UN agencies’ efforts in Costa Rica.

“Costa Rica cannot increase public spending due to fiscal issues. We need greater international financial support to effectively address this crisis,” André said.

As Costa Rica grapples with the migration crisis, urgent measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of both the Costa Rican population and migrants passing through the country.

