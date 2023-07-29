Costa Rica’s Seed Bank: Preserving a Treasure Trove for Climate and Food Crises

Costa Rica’s Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center (Catie) is home to a vast collection of seeds that are being preserved to tackle potential food crises and the effects of climate change. Since 1976, Catie has gathered 6,201 seed samples, making it the second-largest collection in the world for the pumpkin genus cucurbita. The seeds can be stored for up to 40 years at low temperatures without damage. The collection includes varieties that have adapted well to different climatic conditions, making them crucial for food security. The seed bank also serves as a genetic archive for species that have disappeared from farmland due to the introduction of modified seeds. As farmers increasingly abandon traditional seeds for hybrid varieties, preserving the genetic diversity of seeds from different parts of the world becomes more important for future agricultural needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

