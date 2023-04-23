In an interview given to the Polish press, more precisely in the daily newspaper Onet Sports Review , Costel Gâlcă abolishes Gigi Becali. The 51-year-old technician revealed that the landowner from Pipera dreams of becoming like Berlusconi, but also the fact that he never listened to him.

Costel Gâlcă, currently the coach of Radomiak Radom, harshly criticized Gigi Becali in the first interview in Poland: “He does a lot of bad things, including criticizing his players in public. Impossible not to affect their mental state and game. He thinks he knows everything after being in football for so many years. To me, he has the knowledge of a regular fan. If an operation takes place in a hospital, there is no doubt that it should be performed by a doctor, because he knows what he is doing. In Romania, everyone knows football, and Becali claims that he knows it best”.

“Fortunately, he didn’t call me, but only the staff. Most of the time, the discussion was something like this: «This player and that player should be starters». My colleague said to Becali: “I will pass it on to him”. But I didn’t pay attention to anything he said. Even if he was the boss, I couldn’t let him control me”, Gâlcă also told Polish journalists.

“Becali kept trying to get involved. He wanted to rule everything, to be like Silvio Berlusconi. At one point, he said something to the Romanian journalists to set me straight. Then I thought: What am I looking for here? My answer was simple: If that’s what you want to do, then I’m leaving the club. Steaua had the potential to regularly win the title of champion, years in a row. But he did it much less precisely because of his personality”, declared Gâlcă,

Costel Gâlcă won 3 trophies in a single season with Steaua, achieving the Championship-Cup-League Cup event after 18 years.

