Costume designer for the STRANGER THINGS series at Iguatemi Talks Fashion 2023 – MONDO MODA

Iguatemi SA announces the in-person participation of Amy Parris, designer and costume designer for the Netflix series Stranger Things, in 7th edition of Iguatemi Talks Fashion, which takes place on October 17th and 18th, 2023 at JK Iguatemi. A global phenomenon, Stranger Things influenced the world of fashion with iconic looks inspired by the 80s, many of them developed by Amy, who has worked on the production since the third season.

On October 18th, the professional will reveal, in “Talks”, her creative process – how she uses fashion to build fictional characters that change the desire to dress new generations – and also talk about the design of some of the costumes super specials of the series.

Amy Parris was born and raised in Southern California, in the United States. She started her career early, making clothes for herself and her high school friends. She learned to sew from her grandmother and later honed her design skills at California State University Long Beach.

The costume designer has worked in the film and TV industry since college, when she began creating music videos believing that a character’s story can be told visually through their clothes. Amy has worked on productions of different genres, including the HBO series Westworld and Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Her work also inspired fashion collections with major American brands such as Levi’s, Quiksilver, H & M, Hot Topic and PacSun.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.