The protagonists of this review were not yet born when Green Day stormed the charts with “Dookie”, a fabulous third album that managed to bring punk closer to the general public. And this is relevant because the influence of the Berkeley band is evident in the debut of the very young Catalan trio Cotton Guesta formation that surprises us in the middle of 2023 with a pleasantly “greendayesque” album.

A teenage Billie Joe Armstrong flies over this “Laws Of Gravity”from the first bars of the initial “Devil’s Way”a catchy cut with echoes of the Dovers who swept everything in the late nineties with the publication of “Devil Came To Me”. The resemblance to the Californian trio is more than reasonable and some songs, like “Oh I Love Her” y “Plasma Cut”, They could well slip in as rarities from the early days of a trio that now fills stadiums. Beyond the similarities between the two bands, separated by some ten thousand kilometers and above all by several generations, what Cotton Guest has done has enormous merit, a band with members who have just reached the age of majority. With the invaluable help of producer Santi García, his particular Lou Giordano, the trio from Sant Feliu de Guíxols left the Ultramarinos studios with an impressive long debut.

Something tells me that this album will arouse both tenderness and admiration among those who listened to punk rock and melodic hardcore records on a Walkman on their way to school. They can also connect with kids who just read “walkman” and don’t know what the hell that is, but enjoy Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly or recently discovered blink-182 from their reunion. See also The IOC readmits Russians and Belarusians: from "neutral" in international competitions. No to the military

Honestly, few cover letters with twelve topics I remember as solid as this one “Laws Of Gravity”, but they will do well to keep their feet on the ground and not rest on their laurels. Nor be obsessed with Green Day, an excellent reference as a starting point that they will surely overcome as soon as they continue releasing songs and start touring. They are on the right track and cuts like the one mentioned “Devil’s Way”, “Everyone’s Guilty” and the end “Understood” they hint at something fat.

