Could Algeria successfully mediate the Niger crisis?

Loading player

L’Algeria could play a significant role in the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis caused by the coup d’état carried out last July 26 in Niger. On Saturday 5 August, the president of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said: «There will be no solution without us. We are the first to be interested in it.” In fact, Algeria has various reasons of interest in restoring stability to Niger, but it also has the right profile to carry out a mediation, which is appreciated by all the parties involved, local and international.

After the seizure of power by the military junta in Niger, Algeria first of all assumed an intermediate position. He immediately “strongly condemned” the “attempted coup” of July 26, asking “urgently for an end to this unacceptable attack on the constitutional order”. Algeria’s government had excellent relations with ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who had visited Algiers twice since his election in February 2021. Both sides were interested among other things in collaborating regarding France’s progressive military disengagement in the Sahel.

At the same time, the hypothesis of a possible operation by the armies of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate Bazoum in power had provoked the hostility of the Algerian government. ECOWAS is the organization that announced an ultimatum to the Nigerien military to restore power to deposed President Bazoum. The ultimatum expired without any military intervention ensuing: now the situation is very tense and on Thursday the leaders of ECOWAS will meet to discuss and decide how to proceed.

Algerian President Tebboune said that an intervention by ECOWAS would be a “direct threat to Algeria”: “We categorically reject any military intervention”, and added that if military intervention occurs “the Sahel would catch fire”.

Like many West African countries, including Niger, Algeria is very critical of the French presence and interventionism in the area. At the same time it has good relations with the United States. Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf arrived in Washington on Tuesday 8 August for an official visit at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting was cordial and the ambition to strengthen relations between the two countries was underlined.

– Read also: The coup in Niger will favor the Wagner group, says the US secretary of state

Niger and Algeria share a thousand kilometers of border within an area exposed to the risk of jihadist and even identity claims by the Tuaregs, one of the ethnic groups who live in the two countries and who have long claimed autonomy in the regions northern ones in Niger and southern ones in Algeria where they settled.

Beyond the concerns related to security, Algeria participates in the Trans-Saharan-Gas Pipeline (TSGP) project which will connect Nigeria to Algeria through the territory of Niger: the pipeline will make it possible for natural gas to reach the European market, taking advantage of the already existing connections between Algeria and the northern Mediterranean countries (Spain and Italy, above all). The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline will be more than 4,000 kilometers long and is even more strategic for Algeria because it is part of a context of growing rivalry with Morocco. It is in fact competing with an equivalent project: the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline which will cross thirteen African countries from the west, but not Algeria.

– Read also: Morocco and Algeria are fighting again

Another delicate area of ​​cooperation between Algeria and Niger has to do with the migration issue. On the basis of a bilateral agreement, Algeria is forcibly transferring sub-Saharan migrants residing in its territory to Niger: at least 20,000 people since the beginning of the year. The current instability in Niger is effectively throwing this agreement into crisis.

Finally, the intertwining of Algerian-Nigerian interests has taken on a new dimension after the end of the French military operation “Barkhane” in the Sahel: France’s loss of influence is effectively reshuffling the regional strategic maps. And in this new context, Algeria’s ambition is to broaden its sphere of influence.

– Read also: France’s frustrated ambitions in West Africa

Algeria had never hidden its criticisms of the military role played by France in the area and also of the military cooperation between the G5 Sahel, which brings together Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, and the contingents of the Barkhane operation . To try to gain a role in the area and counterbalance the French presence, Algeria had relied on two tools: the Joint Operational Staff Committee, an agreement signed in 2010 with Mauritania, Mali and Niger to coordinate security efforts in the to terrorism, and the Algiers agreements to put an end to ethnic conflicts in northern Mali signed in 2015. However, the two instruments have proved to be ineffective and they never had a great effectiveness.

However, the new context opened up by the French withdrawal from the Sahel and by the Niger crisis can become an opportunity for Algeria to re-engage and achieve better results in the region. The ideal scenario would therefore not only be able to play a mediating role in the crisis generated by the coup in Niger, but also to see this commitment encouraged and supported by the United States.

– Read also: What country is Niger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

