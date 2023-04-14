Jannik Sinner he outclassed Lorenzo Musetti e he qualified to the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Montecarlo: tomorrow he will be back on the clay court of the Principality to face the Danish Holger Rune, up for grabs access to the final act to be played against the winner of the match between the Russian Andrey Rublev and the American Taylor Fritz. It’s about the third consecutive semifinal in a tournament of this level for the South Tyrolean tennis player: lost to Carlos Alcaraz on March 18 in Indian Wells and defeated the same Spaniard on April 1 in Miami (only to bow to the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final).



Let’s remember that the two appointments in the USA were played on concrete, therefore the blue had to return to Europe, it got rid of the time zone and then embraced another surface just about ten days later (Wednesday 12 April he made his singles debut by dismissing Schwartzman, a partner with whom he had played doubles in the previous days). In essence it was a truly fiery month for Jannik Sinnerwho is virtually back to eighth place in the ATP rankings and who would climb one more position by beating Rune.

The 21-year-old has also had little time to train on clay, although his performance in Monte Carlo is proving to be superlative. Jannik Sinner is planning to participate in the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelonawhich will be played on Catalan red clay from 17 to 23 April, but at this point a lump sum cannot be ruled out by our bearer. After such an intense month and three semifinals at Masters 1000 level (which ensured him a sumptuous haul of points for the classification), could opt for a week of rest and training in order to be ready for the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

In the Spanish capital it will be played from 26 April to 7 May, therefore Sinner could have at least ten days of detachment from official matches and would appear more perky in view of a month of fire that foresees the Iberian event, the Internazionali d’Italia (the Masters 1000 in Rome from 10 to 21 May) and above all Roland Garros (second Grand Slam of the season, scheduled on clay in Paris from 28 May to 11 June).

