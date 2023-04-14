Home World Could Jannik Sinner miss the Barcelona tournament? Three semifinals in a row, you need to catch your breath
World

Could Jannik Sinner miss the Barcelona tournament? Three semifinals in a row, you need to catch your breath

by admin
Could Jannik Sinner miss the Barcelona tournament? Three semifinals in a row, you need to catch your breath

Jannik Sinner he outclassed Lorenzo Musetti e he qualified to the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Montecarlo: tomorrow he will be back on the clay court of the Principality to face the Danish Holger Rune, up for grabs access to the final act to be played against the winner of the match between the Russian Andrey Rublev and the American Taylor Fritz. It’s about the third consecutive semifinal in a tournament of this level for the South Tyrolean tennis player: lost to Carlos Alcaraz on March 18 in Indian Wells and defeated the same Spaniard on April 1 in Miami (only to bow to the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final).


Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

Let’s remember that the two appointments in the USA were played on concrete, therefore the blue had to return to Europe, it got rid of the time zone and then embraced another surface just about ten days later (Wednesday 12 April he made his singles debut by dismissing Schwartzman, a partner with whom he had played doubles in the previous days). In essence it was a truly fiery month for Jannik Sinnerwho is virtually back to eighth place in the ATP rankings and who would climb one more position by beating Rune.

The 21-year-old has also had little time to train on clay, although his performance in Monte Carlo is proving to be superlative. Jannik Sinner is planning to participate in the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelonawhich will be played on Catalan red clay from 17 to 23 April, but at this point a lump sum cannot be ruled out by our bearer. After such an intense month and three semifinals at Masters 1000 level (which ensured him a sumptuous haul of points for the classification), could opt for a week of rest and training in order to be ready for the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

See also  A new situation in the domestic epidemic: the "worst" mutant virus has been introduced to many places and restarted nucleic acid testing – yqqlm

In the Spanish capital it will be played from 26 April to 7 May, therefore Sinner could have at least ten days of detachment from official matches and would appear more perky in view of a month of fire that foresees the Iberian event, the Internazionali d’Italia (the Masters 1000 in Rome from 10 to 21 May) and above all Roland Garros (second Grand Slam of the season, scheduled on clay in Paris from 28 May to 11 June).

Photo: Lapresse

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

You may also like

Palermo, Corini and the “play off dream to...

The US Supreme Court suspended rulings limiting access...

Ornare launches Timeless Collection at Milan Furniture Show...

The US Supreme Court maintains free access to...

A couple from Germany returned to Serbia Info

protest against pension reform spreads across the city-...

All members of the Russian Pacific Fleet are...

Celia Becks (ex La La Love You) releases...

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / Wörth: the production site recounts...

Bank Card Fraud Alert | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy