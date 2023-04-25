Could Russia Break the Ukrainian Wheat Deal?

In the coming weeks, the agreement on the export of grain between Russia and Ukraine, which in recent months has allowed the export by sea of ​​millions of tons of grain grown in Ukraine, will have to be renewed. The agreement, negotiated last July by the UN and Turkey, has already been renewed a few times, but recently Russia has on more than one occasion threatened to interrupt it, which would cause damage to the Ukrainian economy and above all it would create serious conditions of food insecurity in many countries in Africa and the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday he proposed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a new draft that should extend and expand the agreement currently in force. The text of the draft has not been made public, but the Russian government has said it is evaluating it.

Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs in the world, exported by sea via Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. However, Russia’s invasion of the country had caused a disruption in grain shipments , which mainly supplied the Middle East and Africa, creating enormous problems of food shortages in those areas of the world. In July 2022, the UN and Turkey brokered a new deal between Russia and Ukraine, which stipulated that Russia would allow Ukrainian cargo ships to pass through the Black Sea, while Turkey would undertake to inspect any incoming cargo. and outgoing, to check that it actually contained grain and not weapons or anything else.

The agreement, which is called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was a success, and probably the only example of (difficult) cooperation between Russia and Ukraine in recent months: Ukraine was able to export huge quantities of grain, and this has alleviated the problems of food insecurity that had arisen in the first months of the war.

After July, the agreement had been renewed twice more: the last time in mid-March, when a 60-day extension was decided, which will expire on May 18th.

In recent days, however, Russia has threatened on more than one occasion to disrupt the deal, and it is not clear whether these threats are simply an attempt to take a strong position at the negotiating table or if they will have more concrete consequences.

Last week Ukraine accused Russia of delaying inspections in Turkey, effectively resulting in a blockade of exports of Ukrainian wheat (which then but they seem to be shooting).

In recent days, Foreign Minister Lavrov said the prospects of the agreement “are not good”, while former Russian president Dmitri Medvedev said that Russia will exit the agreement whether the G7 countries pass a total ban on exports to Russia (which is rather unlikely for now). In recent days also the association of Russian grain producers she officially complained because the agreement does not favor local farmers.

According to info collections and PoliticoRussia would also have sent a letter to the Joint Coordination Commission for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ie the commission that supervises the agreement, saying that the passage of ships will continue only until May 18: as to say that after that date the agreement could be terminated, and the Russian navy will begin to prevent Ukrainian cargo from leaving the ports.

It is not clear whether Russia is bluffing or not.

Some analysts believe that Putin’s regime is trying to get more benefits from the agreement, also in consideration of the fact that various controversies have been raging in Europe in recent weeks over Ukrainian wheat.

Since the war began, Ukraine has begun to export by land to Europe all the grain it was no longer able to export by sea: Ukrainian grain, cheaper than that of other European countries, has created serious disruptions in the agricultural sectors of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. So much so that these three countries have imposed a temporary ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.